Rs. 160 Million Diesel Discrepancy at Norochcholai Power Plant Sparks Internal Probe

A fuel accounting irregularity exceeding Rs. 160 million at the Lakvijaya coal power plant in Norochcholai has set off an internal investigation, casting a shadow over the management of public funds and raising serious concerns about oversight mechanisms governing fuel procurement at the state electricity generating facility.

Discrepancy Triggers Formal Inquiry

The significant gap identified in diesel accounts at the Lakvijaya power plant has prompted authorities to launch a formal internal probe into how fuel purchased for electricity generation has been handled. The scale of the discrepancy — surpassing Rs. 160 million — has alarmed officials and drawn attention to what critics describe as inadequate controls over fuel usage and record-keeping at one of Sri Lanka's most strategically important power generation facilities.

Questions Over Public Fund Accountability

The Lakvijaya plant, which plays a central role in Sri Lanka's national power grid, relies on diesel as part of its operational requirements alongside coal. The revelation of such a substantial financial irregularity involving fuel stocks has prompted wider questions about the accountability frameworks in place at state-run energy institutions.

Investigators are expected to examine procurement records, fuel usage logs, and inventory management practices to determine the nature and origin of the discrepancy. It remains unclear at this stage whether the irregularity is the result of administrative error, mismanagement, or deliberate misappropriation.

Scrutiny on State Energy Sector

The development comes at a time when Sri Lanka's state institutions are under heightened public and governmental scrutiny over financial discipline, particularly following the country's recent economic crisis. Any misuse of funds within the energy sector is likely to attract strong public attention given the significant burden electricity costs place on ordinary Sri Lankans.

Authorities have yet to make a public statement detailing the specific findings of the investigation or indicating whether disciplinary or legal action is being considered against any individuals. Further details are expected to emerge as the internal inquiry progresses.