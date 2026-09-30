Inaugural 'I See You' Gala Unites 300 Guests and Raises Rs. 2.6 Million for a Worthy Cause

Sri Lanka's philanthropic community came together in impressive fashion as the inaugural I See You Gala made a powerful first impression, drawing 300 guests and raising Rs. 2.6 million through a spirited live auction hosted by the Infinite foundation.

A Night of Generosity and Purpose

The landmark event, held for the first time, brought together supporters, community leaders, and well-wishers under one roof in a celebration that was as much about human connection as it was about fundraising. The live auction proved to be the centrepiece of the evening, generating significant contributions from attendees who rallied behind the cause with enthusiasm and open hearts.

The Rs. 2.6 million raised through the auction underscored the growing appetite among Sri Lankans to invest in meaningful social initiatives, particularly at a time when community-driven efforts are more critical than ever.

Setting a New Benchmark

For an inaugural event, the turnout of 300 guests signalled strong public interest and laid a promising foundation for what organisers hope will become an annual fixture on Sri Lanka's social and charitable calendar. The success of the gala demonstrated that large-scale fundraising events centred on empathy and visibility can resonate deeply with local audiences.

The I See You concept, built around the idea of acknowledging and uplifting those who are often overlooked, clearly struck a chord with attendees, translating goodwill into tangible financial support for the cause.

With its debut exceeding expectations, the I See You Gala has firmly established itself as a noteworthy addition to Sri Lanka's growing culture of community philanthropy.