Premadasa Blasts Government Over 'Misleading' Poverty Statistics

Opposition Leader Challenges Accuracy of Government Poverty Figures

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa has launched a sharp attack on the government, accusing it of deliberately relying on outdated poverty and living standards data to paint a misleading picture of the country's economic situation.

Premadasa, who leads the Samagi Jana Balawegaya, contended that the figures being cited by the administration do not reflect the true hardships currently faced by ordinary Sri Lankans, and called for greater transparency and accountability in how such critical data is compiled and presented to the public.

A Question of Credibility

The opposition leader argued that basing policy decisions and public statements on figures that no longer accurately represent ground realities is not only misleading but also harmful to the millions of Sri Lankans still struggling to recover from the country's prolonged economic crisis.

The government cannot continue to hide behind numbers that do not reflect the suffering of the people.

Premadasa urged the relevant authorities to conduct fresh, credible assessments of poverty levels and living conditions across the island, ensuring that any data used to inform government policy is both current and independently verified.

Broader Context

Sri Lanka has been working to stabilise its economy following an unprecedented financial crisis that led to severe shortages of fuel, medicine, and other essential goods in recent years. Critics have long warned that official statistics may not fully capture the depth of poverty and hardship experienced at the grassroots level.

The opposition's latest broadside is expected to intensify scrutiny of the government's economic reporting, with calls growing louder from civil society and political quarters alike for more rigorous and transparent data collection practices.

Related Video