Sri Lankan Man Arrested at Kempegowda Airport After Using Disabled Daughter to Smuggle Gold

A Sri Lankan national was apprehended at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru after authorities discovered he had allegedly used his specially-abled daughter as a means to smuggle gold into India, in a disturbing case that has shocked airport security officials.

Smuggling Scheme Uncovered

The man, whose identity has not been officially released, was intercepted by customs officials during routine screening procedures at the airport. Investigators allege that the suspect concealed gold on or about his young daughter, who has a physical disability, apparently calculating that her condition would reduce scrutiny from security personnel.

The attempt, however, did not go undetected. Alert customs officers flagged the pair for a closer examination, which subsequently led to the discovery of the smuggled gold and the arrest of the father.

Authorities Condemn the Act

Officials have expressed serious concern over the nature of the offence, describing it as particularly troubling given that a vulnerable child was deliberately used as an instrument in the illegal operation. The case has drawn widespread condemnation from both law enforcement and child welfare advocates.

Customs authorities have registered a case against the accused under relevant smuggling and trafficking regulations, and further investigations are currently underway to determine whether the suspect had accomplices or was part of a larger gold smuggling network operating between Sri Lanka and India.

Gold Smuggling a Persistent Problem

Gold smuggling through major Indian airports remains a persistent challenge for customs and enforcement agencies. Traffickers frequently devise increasingly elaborate methods to evade detection, and this latest case highlights the lengths to which some individuals are willing to go — including exploiting their own family members.

The child has been placed under the care of appropriate authorities while the case proceeds. Sri Lankan diplomatic channels are also expected to be informed of the arrest, given the nationality of the accused.

The incident serves as a grim reminder of the human cost attached to illegal smuggling operations, and authorities have reiterated their commitment to strengthening screening measures at international arrival terminals across India.

Related Video