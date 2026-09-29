Sri Lanka Soar to Best FIFA Ranking in 12 Years After Seychelles Triumph

Sri Lanka's national football team has achieved a historic milestone, climbing to their highest FIFA world ranking in over a decade following a convincing victory against Seychelles in recent international competition.

A Landmark Moment for Sri Lankan Football

The result has propelled the Lions to a ranking position not seen in 12 years, marking a significant turning point for a footballing nation that has long sought to establish itself on the international stage. The achievement has been welcomed with considerable excitement by players, officials, and supporters across the island.

The victory over Seychelles proved to be the crucial catalyst needed to push Sri Lanka up the global standings, reflecting the steady progress the national side has made under its current setup in recent months.

Growing Momentum in the Sport

Sri Lanka's improved ranking is the result of a broader effort to develop football at both grassroots and senior levels. Football Federation officials have pointed to increased training standards, better regional competition exposure, and a more disciplined tactical approach as key factors behind the national team's upward trajectory.

For a country where cricket has historically dominated the sporting landscape, the achievement represents a meaningful step forward in football's bid to capture greater public attention and investment.

What This Means Going Forward

A higher FIFA ranking carries practical benefits beyond national pride. It can influence seeding in future tournament draws, potentially placing Sri Lanka in more favourable qualifying groups for continental and global competitions organised by the Asian Football Confederation.

Supporters and analysts alike are hopeful that this milestone will serve as a springboard rather than a ceiling, encouraging sustained investment in the sport and inspiring a new generation of young Sri Lankan footballers to pursue the game at the highest levels.

The Football Federation of Sri Lanka is yet to make an official statement outlining future targets in light of the new ranking, but the mood within the footballing community remains firmly optimistic as the nation savours this hard-earned achievement.

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