Gotabaya Claims Memory Lapse During Court Questioning Over Journalist Keith Noyahr's Abduction

Former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa appeared before court and repeatedly stated he could not recall details surrounding the abduction of prominent journalist Keith Noyahr, raising fresh questions about accountability for one of Sri Lanka's most disturbing press freedom cases.

A Journalist's Ordeal Revisited in Court

Keith Noyahr, a senior journalist who worked as Deputy Editor of The Nation newspaper, was abducted in May 2008 and subjected to brutal treatment before being released. The case drew widespread international condemnation at the time and remains one of the most high-profile instances of alleged state-sponsored intimidation of the press during the war-era administration.

During his court testimony, Gotabaya Rajapaksa — who served as Secretary to the Ministry of Defence under his brother, then-President Mahinda Rajapaksa, before later becoming President himself — told the court that he did not remember key details relating to the abduction or the subsequent disappearances connected to the case.

Repeated Denials and Memory Gaps

The former president's responses drew significant attention, as he invoked a lack of recollection on multiple occasions when pressed by the court on critical aspects of the case. Such responses are likely to frustrate victims' advocates and press freedom organisations who have long demanded answers over crimes committed against journalists during that turbulent period in Sri Lankan history.

Human rights groups have consistently pointed to Noyahr's abduction as emblematic of a broader pattern of intimidation targeting journalists who were critical of the government's conduct during the final stages of the civil war against the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam.

A Long Wait for Justice

The case has dragged on for well over a decade, with many observers expressing deep scepticism over whether those ultimately responsible will ever be held to account. Noyahr himself eventually left Sri Lanka and sought refuge abroad, citing fears for his safety.

Keith Noyahr was abducted in May 2008 and tortured before being released.

The case is widely regarded as one of the most serious attacks on press freedom during the Rajapaksa era.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa served as Defence Secretary at the time of the abduction.

The former president told court he could not recall relevant details when questioned.

Human rights and press freedom advocates have long argued that impunity for crimes against journalists remains a deeply entrenched problem in Sri Lanka.

The proceedings are being closely watched by civil society organisations and media rights groups both locally and internationally, who view the case as a critical test of Sri Lanka's commitment to accountability and the rule of law.

As the legal process continues, pressure is mounting on the judiciary to ensure that the passage of time does not become a shield for those accused of serious crimes against journalists and other civilians during one of the country's most controversial periods.

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