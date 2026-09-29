Dashcam Video Surfaces From Car Linked to Deadly Mattakkuliya Crash That Claimed Three Lives

Dashcam footage recorded inside the vehicle responsible for the fatal road accident that occurred on September 16 in Mattakkuliya has come to light, shedding new light on the circumstances surrounding the tragedy that claimed the lives of three individuals.

Crash That Shocked Colombo

The Mattakkuliya incident sent shockwaves through the capital when the collision resulted in the deaths of three people. The case drew widespread public attention and prompted calls for accountability over the manner in which the crash unfolded.

Footage Comes to Light

The emergence of the dashcam recording from the vehicle at the centre of the incident is expected to provide investigators and the public with a clearer picture of events leading up to the fatal moment. Such footage, captured from within the implicated car, could prove to be a critical piece of evidence as authorities continue to examine the case.

Investigation Ongoing

Police are believed to be reviewing all available material related to the crash as part of their ongoing investigation. The appearance of the dashcam video adds a significant dimension to proceedings, potentially influencing how the case is handled by law enforcement and the courts.

Road safety advocates have once again used the incident to highlight the urgent need for stricter traffic enforcement measures across Sri Lanka, where fatal road accidents continue to claim lives at an alarming rate.

Related Video