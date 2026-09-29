Gammanpila to Chronicle 11-Year Legal Ordeal in Upcoming Book Following Court Acquittal

Pivithuru Hela Urumaya leader Udaya Gammanpila has announced plans to write and publish a book documenting his lengthy legal battles, following his recent acquittal from the cases brought against him.

A Decade-Long Fight in the Courts

Gammanpila, a prominent figure in Sri Lankan politics, revealed that the book — tentatively titled Mage Awanaduwa, meaning "My Court" in Sinhala — will offer a detailed account of the legal proceedings he endured over a period spanning eleven years. The announcement comes in the wake of his acquittal, which marked the conclusion of a prolonged and closely watched judicial process.

The veteran politician indicated that the publication would serve not only as a personal memoir of his courtroom experiences but also as a broader reflection on the nature of the legal challenges faced by those in public life in Sri Lanka.

A Personal Account of Political and Legal Struggles

Gammanpila is expected to use the book to share his perspective on what he has described as an arduous journey through the country's judicial system. Having navigated multiple cases over more than a decade, he views the acquittal as a vindication and an appropriate moment to bring his experiences to the public through literature.

Political observers note that such a publication could generate significant interest among Sri Lankan readers, particularly given Gammanpila's high-profile status and the public attention that surrounded his legal matters over the years.

Post-Acquittal Outlook

With the court battles now behind him, Gammanpila appears focused on channelling his experience into a narrative that he believes will resonate with a wider audience. No specific publication date has been announced as yet, but the politician confirmed that work on the book is being planned in earnest.

The Pivithuru Hela Urumaya leader remains an active voice in Sri Lankan political discourse, and the forthcoming book is expected to add another dimension to his public presence in the months ahead.

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