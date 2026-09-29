Uga Escapes Launches Stunning New Property in Ella, Expanding Its Luxury Footprint in Sri Lanka

Uga Ghiri Opens Its Doors in the Scenic Hill Country

Sri Lanka's acclaimed luxury hospitality brand Uga Escapes has unveiled its latest property, Uga Ghiri, nestled in the breathtaking hill country town of Ella. The opening marks another significant milestone for one of the island's most respected homegrown hospitality groups, further cementing its reputation for delivering world-class experiences rooted in Sri Lankan heritage and natural beauty.

A New Jewel in Ella's Growing Tourism Scene

Ella has long been a favourite destination for both local and international travellers, celebrated for its misty mountains, cascading waterfalls, and iconic viewpoints such as Little Adam's Peak and the Nine Arch Bridge. The arrival of Uga Ghiri adds a new dimension of luxury to the region, offering guests a refined retreat amidst one of the country's most picturesque landscapes.

The new property is consistent with Uga Escapes' signature philosophy of blending contemporary comfort with an authentic sense of place, allowing visitors to immerse themselves in the surrounding environment without sacrificing elegance or personalised service.

Strengthening Sri Lanka's Luxury Tourism Offering

The launch of Uga Ghiri is a timely development for Sri Lanka's tourism sector, which has been steadily recovering and attracting growing numbers of high-value travellers from across the globe. Boutique luxury properties such as this play a crucial role in positioning Sri Lanka as a premium destination on the world stage.

Uga Ghiri is located in Ella, one of Sri Lanka's most sought-after hill country destinations.

The property is part of the established Uga Escapes portfolio of luxury hotels and resorts.

The opening aligns with increasing international interest in sustainable and experience-driven travel in Sri Lanka.

Uga Escapes Continues to Lead Homegrown Luxury Hospitality

Uga Escapes has built a distinguished portfolio of properties across Sri Lanka, each thoughtfully designed to reflect the unique character of its location. With Uga Ghiri now operational in Ella, the group continues to demonstrate its commitment to expanding quality tourism infrastructure within the country while showcasing the island's diverse natural landscapes to a discerning global audience.

The addition of this property is expected to generate employment opportunities for the local community and contribute positively to the regional economy, reinforcing the broader value of responsible luxury tourism development in Sri Lanka.