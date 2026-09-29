Yohani Captivates International Crowd at India's Ziro Festival with Sinhala-Language Performance

Sri Lankan pop sensation Yohani has once again demonstrated her remarkable cross-border appeal, closing the stage at India's prestigious Ziro Festival of Music with a predominantly Sinhala-language set that had international audiences singing along in a language not their own.

A Historic Moment for Sri Lankan Music

The performance marked yet another significant milestone in Yohani's meteoric rise as one of South Asia's most recognisable musical voices. The Ziro Festival of Music, held annually in the scenic Ziro Valley of Arunachal Pradesh in northeast India, is widely regarded as one of the subcontinent's most celebrated independent music gatherings, drawing audiences from across the globe.

Being selected to close the stage at such a high-profile international platform is no small achievement, and for Yohani, it served as further proof that Sri Lankan music is carving out a meaningful space on the world stage.

The Crowd Sings Along in Sinhala

What made the performance particularly extraordinary was the sight of a largely international audience enthusiastically singing along to Sinhala lyrics — a language spoken primarily in Sri Lanka. The emotional connection between the performer and the crowd underscored the universal power of music to transcend linguistic and cultural barriers.

Yohani, who first captured global attention with her viral rendition of Manike Mage Hithe, has continued to build on that momentum with a growing body of work that resonates well beyond South Asian audiences.

Sri Lanka's Growing Cultural Footprint

The performance has been widely celebrated back home in Sri Lanka, with many viewing it as a proud moment for the island nation's cultural identity. At a time when Sri Lanka continues to navigate significant economic and social challenges, Yohani's achievements on international stages offer a rare and welcome source of national pride.

Ziro Festival of Music is one of India's most respected independent music platforms

The festival is held in the Ziro Valley, Arunachal Pradesh, and attracts a diverse global audience

Yohani performed a predominantly Sinhala-language set to close the festival stage

International audience members were seen singing along to Sinhala lyrics

For Sri Lankan music lovers and cultural observers alike, Yohani's Ziro Festival appearance stands as a compelling reminder that homegrown talent, performed in one's native tongue, can move and inspire audiences anywhere in the world.