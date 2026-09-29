Indian Authorities Confirm Illicit Funds Linked to Krish Project, Sri Lankan Court Informed

Sri Lankan investigators have received a formal mutual legal assistance communication from Indian authorities confirming that illicit funds were used in the controversial Krish project, a court has been told.

The disclosure marks a significant development in the ongoing investigation into the high-profile case, with cross-border cooperation between the two nations now playing a central role in uncovering the alleged financial misconduct.

India's Communication to Sri Lankan Investigators

The mutual legal assistance communication, received by Sri Lankan investigators from their Indian counterparts, specifically indicated that illegally obtained funds were channelled into the Krish project. The details of this communication were presented before the court as part of ongoing legal proceedings.

Mutual legal assistance treaties and communications of this nature are formal mechanisms through which countries share evidence and investigative findings to support criminal proceedings across international borders.

Significance for the Case

The involvement of Indian authorities adds an important international dimension to the case, suggesting that the alleged financial irregularities may extend well beyond Sri Lanka's borders. Investigators are expected to examine the Indian findings closely as proceedings continue.

Sri Lankan courts have been following the matter carefully, and the latest revelation from India is likely to shape the direction of the investigation in the weeks ahead.

Further details are expected to emerge as the case progresses through the judicial process.

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