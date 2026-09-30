JVP's Tilvin Silva Dismisses Prime Minister Poisoning Rumours as "Desperate Lies

Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) General Secretary Tilvin Silva has firmly rejected circulating rumours that an internal faction within the ruling party is allegedly working against Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya, branding the claims as nothing more than fabrications designed to destabilise the government.

Rumours Laughed Off

Speaking publicly on the matter, Tilvin Silva made no effort to hide his amusement at the allegations, dismissing them with contempt and describing them as "desperate lies" being peddled by those opposed to the National People's Power (NPP) administration.

The rumours, which have been circulating in certain political circles and on social media platforms, suggested that factions operating from within the JVP were actively undermining the Prime Minister — claims that the party's top leadership has now categorically denied.

Party Unity Stressed

Silva was emphatic that the JVP and the broader NPP coalition remain united behind both President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya, insisting there is no truth whatsoever to suggestions of internal discord at the highest levels of government.

The party dismissed the reports as politically motivated attempts to sow division within the ruling alliance and undermine public confidence in the government.

Political analysts have noted that since the NPP's historic electoral victory, opposition elements and rival political actors have repeatedly attempted to highlight or manufacture signs of internal tension within the ruling party, with little success thus far.

Opposition Blamed for Misinformation

Senior JVP figures are believed to attribute such rumours to frustrated opposition parties still struggling to find their footing following their heavy defeats at both the presidential and parliamentary elections held last year.

The JVP leads the ruling NPP coalition in government

Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya assumed office following the NPP's parliamentary election victory

General Secretary Tilvin Silva is one of the most senior figures within the JVP hierarchy

As Sri Lanka continues its economic recovery journey under the NPP administration, the ruling party has signalled that it will not be distracted by what it describes as baseless political manoeuvring, and remains focused on delivering on its reform agenda for the people of the country.