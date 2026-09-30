Foreign Investors Exit Sri Lanka Rupee Bond Market for Second Consecutive Week

Foreign investors have continued to pull funds out of Sri Lanka's rupee-denominated bond market, marking a second straight week of net selling as global financial pressures and shifting investor sentiment weigh on emerging market assets.

Sustained Outflow Raises Concern

The back-to-back weeks of foreign selling signal a cautious mood among international investors toward Sri Lankan government securities. While a single week of outflows can often be dismissed as routine portfolio adjustment, a consecutive week of net selling draws closer scrutiny from market analysts and policymakers alike.

Rupee bonds, also known as Treasury bills and Treasury bonds issued in local currency, had attracted renewed foreign interest in recent months as Sri Lanka worked to stabilise its economy following its historic debt crisis. The latest trend, however, suggests that some of that enthusiasm may be cooling.

Broader Emerging Market Pressures

Sri Lanka is not alone in facing foreign capital outflows. Across emerging markets, investors have been reassessing their exposure to local currency debt amid a stronger US dollar, elevated global interest rates, and persistent uncertainty surrounding major economies. These external factors tend to prompt portfolio rebalancing that disproportionately affects smaller frontier and emerging markets.

For Sri Lanka, which is still navigating the delicate path of economic recovery and debt restructuring, sustained foreign selling in the bond market could place upward pressure on yields and influence the direction of the Sri Lankan rupee.

Recovery Context

Sri Lanka secured a bailout programme with the International Monetary Fund and has been implementing a series of fiscal and monetary reforms aimed at restoring macroeconomic stability. Part of that recovery strategy has involved rebuilding investor confidence in domestic financial markets, including government securities.

Foreign participation in the local bond market is seen as an important indicator of that confidence. A sustained reversal in inflows could complicate the Central Bank of Sri Lanka's efforts to maintain exchange rate stability and manage domestic borrowing costs.

Market Watchers Urge Caution

Analysts are likely to monitor the coming weeks closely to determine whether the current outflow trend represents a temporary correction or the beginning of a more prolonged withdrawal by foreign portfolio investors.

The government's ability to stay on track with IMF programme targets, maintain fiscal discipline, and signal long-term debt sustainability will remain key factors in determining whether foreign investors return to Sri Lanka's rupee bond market in the near term.