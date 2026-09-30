President Dissanayake Orders Single Digital Framework to Modernise Sri Lanka's Public Services

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has issued a directive to government officials to develop and implement a unified national digital system spanning the entirety of Sri Lanka's public service sector, signalling a major push towards modernising how state institutions function and serve citizens.

A Coordinated Digital Overhaul

The presidential order calls for the consolidation of digital infrastructure across all government institutions under a single, integrated framework. The move is aimed at eliminating the fragmented and often inefficient digital systems that currently operate independently across various ministries and public bodies.

By bringing these systems under one unified platform, the government hopes to significantly reduce bureaucratic delays, improve data sharing between agencies, and deliver faster, more reliable services to the Sri Lankan public.

Streamlining the Public Sector

The initiative reflects the administration's broader ambition to reform the public service and make it more responsive to the needs of ordinary citizens. A centralised digital system would also improve transparency and accountability within state institutions — priorities that President Dissanayake has consistently championed since assuming office.

Unified data systems across all government ministries

Faster delivery of public services to citizens

Reduced duplication of administrative processes

Enhanced transparency and accountability across state bodies

Significance for Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka has long grappled with outdated administrative processes that burden both citizens and civil servants. A national digital framework, if implemented effectively, could mark a turning point in how the island nation manages public affairs — reducing paperwork, cutting costs, and bringing government services closer to the people.

President Dissanayake's directive underscores his administration's commitment to a leaner, technology-driven public sector capable of meeting the demands of a modern economy.

Officials are expected to present implementation plans in the coming weeks, with attention focused on timelines, funding allocations, and the technical capacity required to bring such an ambitious project to fruition.