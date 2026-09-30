AI Dominates UNGA 2026 Debate — But Where Does Sri Lanka Stand?

Artificial intelligence emerged as one of the defining themes of the United Nations General Assembly's 2026 session, with world leaders, diplomats, and policy experts converging on New York to debate how the rapidly evolving technology will reshape economies, governance, and global security. As the international community grapples with the promises and perils of AI, a critical question looms for smaller developing nations: is Sri Lanka prepared to engage meaningfully in this global conversation?

AI Takes the Global Stage

The 2026 UNGA session saw an unprecedented level of attention directed toward artificial intelligence, with delegations from major powers and technology-forward nations outlining their national strategies, regulatory frameworks, and visions for international AI governance. Calls for a binding global framework on AI ethics and safety grew louder, reflecting mounting concerns about unchecked development by both state and private actors.

Developed nations pushed for agreements that would establish common standards, while several developing countries raised alarms about being left behind in what many are now calling the fourth industrial revolution.

The Developing World's Dilemma

For nations across the Global South, the AI debate at the UN carries particular urgency. Many lack the infrastructure, technical expertise, and financial resources needed to develop homegrown AI capabilities. Without active participation in shaping international norms, these countries risk having rules written for them rather than by them — rules that may not reflect their unique social, economic, and developmental realities.

Limited digital infrastructure in rural and semi-urban areas

A shortage of trained AI and data science professionals

Inadequate national policy frameworks for emerging technologies

Heavy dependence on foreign technology platforms and systems

Sri Lanka's Position — Opportunity or Oversight?

Sri Lanka, still navigating its recovery from a devastating economic crisis, faces a dual challenge: managing immediate development priorities while simultaneously positioning itself for a future increasingly defined by digital technology. The island nation has taken tentative steps toward a digital economy, but critics argue that progress on AI policy has been fragmented and slow.

The country does possess a growing pool of software engineering talent and a diaspora with deep roots in the global technology sector — assets that could serve as springboards for a more ambitious national AI strategy. However, translating that potential into concrete policy and international engagement remains an ongoing challenge.

Without a clear national AI roadmap and a strong voice in multilateral forums, Sri Lanka risks becoming a passive consumer of technologies and regulations shaped entirely by others.

What Needs to Happen

Analysts and technology advocates argue that Sri Lanka must urgently develop a comprehensive AI policy framework that addresses data governance, cybersecurity, ethical use, and workforce development. Equally important is ensuring that the country's diplomatic missions actively participate in UN-level discussions on AI governance rather than remaining on the sidelines.

Investment in STEM education, public-private partnerships, and regional cooperation with fellow South Asian nations could also help Sri Lanka build the collective leverage needed to have its interests represented in global AI negotiations.

As the world moves quickly to define the rules of the AI age, Sri Lanka's window to shape — rather than simply accept — those rules remains open, but it will not stay open indefinitely.