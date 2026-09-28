Three Killed in Separate Motorcycle Crashes Across Sri Lanka

Fatal Accidents Claim Three Lives in Different Parts of the Island

Three motorcyclists lost their lives in separate road accidents reported from three different locations across Sri Lanka, police confirmed. The incidents occurred in Meegoda, Nochchiyagama, and Wadduwa, raising fresh concerns about motorcycle safety on the island's roads.

Meegoda Accident Claims Police Officer

In Meegoda, a 54-year-old police officer was among the victims, according to police sources. The accident adds a sobering dimension to the tragedy, as a member of the law enforcement community himself fell victim to the dangers that plague Sri Lanka's roads daily.

Incidents Spread Across the Country

The fact that all three accidents occurred in geographically distant areas — spanning the Western, North Central, and Western coastal regions of the country — underscores the widespread nature of motorcycle-related road fatalities in Sri Lanka.

Police confirmed all three individuals died as a result of separate motorcycle accidents reported from Meegoda, Nochchiyagama, and Wadduwa.

Growing Road Safety Concerns

Motorcycle accidents continue to be a leading cause of road deaths in Sri Lanka. Authorities have repeatedly urged motorcyclists to adhere to traffic laws, wear helmets at all times, and exercise caution, particularly on rural and semi-urban roads where many such incidents tend to occur.

Investigations into all three accidents are currently underway by the respective local police divisions.