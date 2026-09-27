Sri Lanka to Recruit 121,000 Public Sector Workers in Major Government Hiring Drive

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has announced that the government intends to recruit 121,000 new state sector employees over the coming year, filling identified vacancies across the public service as part of a broader strategy to channel tax revenue back into the national economy.

Reversing Years of Hiring Restrictions

The planned recruitment drive marks a significant shift in public sector policy, following an extended period during which state sector hiring was heavily curtailed. For years, government institutions across Sri Lanka were unable to fill vacancies, leaving critical services understaffed and public servants stretched thin across multiple roles.

President Dissanayake indicated that the administration views this large-scale recruitment not merely as an employment measure, but as a deliberate economic intervention designed to return tax revenue to the broader economy through public sector wages and spending.

Economic Rationale Behind the Move

The government's position is that injecting salaries into the hands of a larger public workforce will stimulate domestic consumption and help revive economic activity at the grassroots level. By filling long-standing vacancies, authorities also expect to improve the delivery of public services, which have faced mounting pressure in recent years.

Sri Lanka has been navigating a difficult economic recovery following the severe financial crisis that gripped the island nation in 2022, and measures aimed at boosting domestic demand have become a central theme of the current administration's economic agenda.

Details Still Emerging

While the broad outlines of the recruitment plan have been made public, further details regarding which government departments and institutions will benefit from the new hires, as well as the specific timeline for the recruitment process, are yet to be fully announced.

The move is expected to draw both support and scrutiny, with proponents arguing it will ease unemployment pressures and strengthen public services, while critics may raise questions about the long-term fiscal sustainability of expanding the state payroll at a time when Sri Lanka remains committed to an IMF-backed economic reform programme.

Further announcements from the Presidential Secretariat and relevant line ministries are anticipated in the weeks ahead as the government moves to operationalise the hiring plan.

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