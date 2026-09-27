Parliament Passes 22nd Constitutional Amendment Despite Strong Opposition Pushback

Sri Lanka's Parliament has successfully passed the Twenty-Second Amendment to the Constitution, with the government securing the necessary two-thirds majority required to amend the country's foundational legal document, despite fierce resistance from several major opposition parties.

Amendment Clears the Two-Thirds Threshold

The historic vote, held on Friday, resulted in 158 Members of Parliament voting in favour of the Bill, while 63 voted against it. The two-thirds majority requirement for constitutional amendments makes such legislative achievements notably difficult, and the government's ability to marshal sufficient support underscores the political weight it was able to bring to bear on the occasion.

Opposition Parties United Against the Bill

The passage of the amendment was not without significant controversy. A broad coalition of opposition parties took a firm stand against the Bill, including the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), the Ilankai Tamil Arasu Kachchi (ITAK), the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), and the Sri Lanka Muslim Congress (SLMC), among other opposition groups.

The unified resistance from parties spanning ethnic, religious, and ideological lines signals that the amendment remains a deeply contested piece of legislation, with concerns raised across multiple communities and political factions within the country.

A Significant Moment in Sri Lanka's Constitutional History

Constitutional amendments in Sri Lanka require an exceptionally high bar of parliamentary consensus, making Friday's vote a landmark moment for the current administration. The government's success in pushing the Bill through Parliament despite organised opposition reflects its determination to advance what it has framed as a critical piece of constitutional reform.

The Twenty-Second Amendment now moves forward as part of Sri Lanka's constitutional framework, though debate over its long-term implications for governance, democratic accountability, and the balance of political power is expected to continue well beyond the parliamentary chamber.

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