Sri Lanka Navy Busts Major Drug Haul in Jaffna Coastal Operation

The Sri Lanka Navy has made a significant drug bust along the northern coastline, seizing more than 80 kilograms of narcotics during a special operation carried out in the Kusumanthurai area of Jaffna.

Large Quantities of ICE and Heroin Recovered

The haul, which included both crystal methamphetamine — commonly known as ICE — and heroin, represents one of the more substantial drug seizures recorded in the Northern Province in recent times. Naval authorities conducted the targeted operation along the coastal belt, an area that has increasingly become a focus of anti-narcotics enforcement efforts.

Northern Coast Under Scrutiny

The Jaffna peninsula's coastline has long been identified by security forces as a vulnerable entry point for drug smugglers seeking to move narcotics into the country, often exploiting the narrow sea lanes between Sri Lanka and India. Naval patrols in the region have been intensified as part of a broader national effort to curb the flow of illegal substances.

Ongoing Battle Against Narcotics

This latest operation underscores the Sri Lanka Navy's continued commitment to disrupting maritime drug trafficking networks operating along the island's northern waters. Authorities have not yet released details regarding any arrests made in connection with the seizure.

Further investigations are currently underway, with relevant law enforcement agencies expected to coordinate in tracing the origins and intended distribution channels of the recovered narcotics.