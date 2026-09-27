Dr. Sameera Dharmasena Appointed Chief Executive Officer of Sri Lanka Insurance Life

Sri Lanka Insurance Life (SLIC Life), the country's largest and most financially robust life insurance provider, has announced the appointment of Dr. Sameera Dharmasena as its new Chief Executive Officer, with the appointment taking effect from 22nd September 2026.

A Seasoned Professional at the Helm

Dr. Dharmasena brings with him a distinguished career in the insurance industry, widely regarded as one of the sector's most experienced and respected professionals. His appointment marks a significant milestone for SLIC Life as the organisation looks to build on its leading position in Sri Lanka's life insurance market.

Leadership Transition at Sri Lanka's Largest Life Insurer

SLIC Life holds the distinction of being the nation's premier life insurance institution, serving a broad base of policyholders across the island. The appointment of Dr. Dharmasena signals the company's continued commitment to strong, capable leadership as it navigates an evolving financial services landscape in Sri Lanka.

The announcement has been welcomed within industry circles, with expectations that Dr. Dharmasena's expertise will drive further growth and reinforce public confidence in SLIC Life's offerings.

Further details regarding Dr. Dharmasena's strategic vision and priorities for the organisation are expected to be shared in the coming weeks following the official commencement of his tenure.

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