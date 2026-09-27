Two Critically Wounded as Gunmen Open Fire on Baddegama Home

Two individuals sustained serious injuries after armed attackers opened fire on a private residence in the Halpatota area of Baddegama, sending shockwaves through the local community.

Attack Carried Out from Moving Vehicle

According to initial reports, the assailants were travelling inside a car when they discharged their weapons at the home, striking two occupants. Both victims were left in a critical condition and are believed to have been rushed to hospital for emergency medical treatment following the brazen daylight attack.

Investigation Underway

Authorities have launched an investigation into the shooting incident, with police working to establish the motive behind the attack and identify those responsible. It remains unclear at this stage whether the residence was deliberately targeted or whether the victims were known to the perpetrators.

The Halpatota area, located within the Baddegama division of the Galle District in Sri Lanka's Southern Province, has been left unsettled by the violent episode. Residents in the vicinity have expressed deep concern over the incident, calling on law enforcement to swiftly bring the perpetrators to justice.

Authorities Urge Public Cooperation

Police are appealing to members of the public who may have witnessed the attack or have any information relating to the vehicle or its occupants to come forward and assist with the ongoing investigation. Further details are expected to emerge as authorities continue to piece together the circumstances surrounding the shooting.