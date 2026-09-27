Gunman Opens Fire on Three-Wheeler in Baddegama in Shocking Daylight Attack Caught on Camera

Dramatic CCTV footage has captured the chilling moment a gunman arrived by car and opened fire on a moving three-wheeler in Baddegama, in an attack that has sent shockwaves through the southern Sri Lankan community.

Attack Caught on Camera

The footage, which has since circulated widely, clearly shows the suspect arriving at the scene in a vehicle before targeting the three-wheeler in what appears to have been a calculated and deliberate assault. The incident resulted in at least one fatality, with the victim believed to have been travelling in the three-wheeler at the time of the shooting.

Scene of Violence in Broad Daylight

The brazen nature of the attack has alarmed residents and law enforcement alike. The shooting, carried out in an open area with little apparent concern for witnesses or surveillance, underscores the growing boldness of armed criminal elements operating in parts of the country.

Authorities Launch Investigation

Police have launched an investigation into the incident, with the CCTV recordings expected to serve as a key piece of evidence in identifying and apprehending the perpetrator or perpetrators involved. Authorities are urging anyone with information related to the attack to come forward and assist investigators.

The Baddegama shooting adds to a series of violent incidents that have raised serious concerns about public safety in Sri Lanka, prompting renewed calls for stronger law enforcement measures and tighter controls on illegal firearms circulating within the country.