Sri Lanka Ranks Among World's Fastest-Improving Tourism Economies, Says World Economic Forum

Sri Lanka has been recognised as one of the fastest-improving tourism economies in the world, according to the latest findings from the World Economic Forum (WEF), marking a significant milestone in the island nation's ongoing economic recovery.

A Strong Signal of Recovery

The recognition by the WEF comes as a major boost for Sri Lanka, which has been working tirelessly to rebuild its tourism sector following a series of devastating setbacks in recent years, including the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks and the severe economic crisis that gripped the country in 2022.

The WEF's assessment highlights the remarkable strides Sri Lanka has made in improving its travel and tourism competitiveness, signalling growing international confidence in the destination's stability and appeal.

Tourism as a Pillar of Economic Revival

Tourism remains one of Sri Lanka's most vital foreign exchange earners, and the sector's resurgence is widely seen as central to the country's broader economic stabilisation efforts. Authorities have placed considerable emphasis on attracting high-value visitors, improving infrastructure, and promoting Sri Lanka's rich cultural heritage, natural landscapes, and hospitality.

Sri Lanka has been actively marketing itself across key source markets including India, China, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Efforts to streamline visa processes and enhance airport facilities have contributed to improved visitor experiences.

The country's diverse offerings — from ancient temples and wildlife safaris to pristine beaches — continue to draw international travellers.

What This Means Going Forward

Being listed among the world's fastest-improving tourism economies by a body as influential as the WEF is expected to further strengthen investor confidence and encourage tourism-related development across the island.

The WEF's recognition underscores the progress Sri Lanka has achieved and reflects the collective effort of the government, private sector, and local communities in revitalising the tourism industry.

Industry stakeholders have welcomed the news, expressing optimism that sustained improvements in tourism performance will translate into broader economic benefits for Sri Lankans at large. With momentum building, the country now faces the challenge of maintaining and accelerating its progress on the global tourism stage.