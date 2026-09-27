Nearly Two-Thirds of Sri Lankan Preschoolers Exceed WHO Screen Time Limits, Health Ministry Warns

Nearly two-thirds of preschool-aged children in Sri Lanka are spending more than 30 minutes a day in front of screens, raising serious concerns among health authorities about the long-term impact on child development.

Health Ministry Secretary Anil Jasinghe revealed on Thursday that approximately 64 percent of young children in the country are regularly exceeding the screen time threshold recommended by the World Health Organization, which advises that preschoolers spend fewer than 30 minutes per day on devices such as mobile phones, tablets and computers.

A Growing Public Health Concern

The figures highlight a worrying trend as digital devices become increasingly embedded in everyday family life across Sri Lanka. Experts have long cautioned that excessive screen exposure during the early years of childhood can interfere with critical developmental milestones, including language acquisition, social skills and physical activity.

The WHO guidelines are designed to protect young children during a formative stage of their lives, when healthy habits and meaningful human interaction are considered essential for proper cognitive and emotional growth.

Parents Urged to Take Action

Health authorities are urging parents and caregivers to be more mindful of the amount of time their young children spend on digital devices. Experts recommend replacing passive screen time with interactive play, outdoor activities and face-to-face engagement, all of which are known to support healthier development outcomes.

The WHO recommends less than 30 minutes of screen time per day for preschool-aged children

64 percent of Sri Lankan preschoolers currently exceed this daily limit

Excessive screen exposure has been linked to delays in speech, reduced physical activity and disrupted sleep patterns

The Health Ministry's disclosure serves as a timely reminder for Sri Lankan families to reassess their children's daily routines and take proactive steps to limit unnecessary screen exposure before lasting harm is done.