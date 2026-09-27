Trump Dismisses Iran's Offer to Reopen Strait of Hormuz, Says Tehran Is Losing Ground

United States President Donald Trump has flatly rejected an Iranian proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz to commercial shipping within seven days, signalling that Washington is in no mood to accept what it views as a position of weakness from Tehran.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said Iran had approached the United States with an offer to immediately reopen the critical waterway, but he dismissed the gesture as a sign that Iran was struggling under mounting pressure.

"They want to make a deal where they open the Strait immediately because they're losing so badly," Trump told reporters.

A Strategically Vital Waterway

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the most strategically important maritime corridors in the world. Roughly one fifth of the global oil supply passes through the narrow passage between Iran and Oman, making any disruption to shipping there a matter of serious concern for international energy markets and global trade.

Any closure or threat to the waterway has the potential to send oil prices surging and create significant economic ripple effects across the world, including in Sri Lanka, which depends heavily on petroleum imports.

Washington Holds Firm

By rejecting the Iranian offer, Trump appears to be signalling that the United States intends to maintain its current posture rather than accept a short-term diplomatic arrangement. The move suggests Washington believes it holds the stronger hand in ongoing tensions with Tehran and is unwilling to grant Iran a quick exit from the pressure it currently faces.

The rejection comes amid a broader period of heightened tensions between the United States and Iran, with both sides engaged in a delicate and often volatile standoff over Iran's nuclear programme and regional influence.

Further developments in the situation are expected to be closely watched by governments and energy markets around the world.

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