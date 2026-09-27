CAA Raids Across Sri Lanka Net Over 1,400 Plastic and Baby Feeding Bottles

Island-Wide Operation Targets Non-Compliant Bottles

The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) has conducted a sweeping island-wide crackdown, seizing more than 1,400 reusable plastic bottles and baby feeding bottles as part of an enforcement operation targeting products suspected of violating consumer protection regulations.

Large-Scale Seizure Signals Tougher Enforcement

The raids, carried out across multiple locations throughout Sri Lanka, reflect the CAA's intensified efforts to ensure that products available to the public meet established safety and quality standards. The seized items included both reusable plastic bottles and baby feeding bottles, categories that are subject to strict regulatory oversight given their potential impact on public health, particularly for vulnerable groups such as infants and young children.

Public Health at the Forefront

Authorities have underscored the importance of ensuring that plastic products intended for daily use — and especially those designed for babies — comply fully with national standards. Products that fail to meet these benchmarks can pose serious health risks, including exposure to harmful chemicals that may leach from substandard materials.

Over 1,400 bottles were taken into custody during the operation

Both reusable plastic bottles and baby feeding bottles were among the seized items

Raids were conducted across the island simultaneously

The CAA has urged consumers to remain vigilant when purchasing plastic bottles and baby feeding products, advising the public to look for proper labelling and certification marks that confirm a product's compliance with safety standards. Consumers are also encouraged to report suspicious or unlabelled products to the relevant authorities.

The CAA's latest operation serves as a clear warning to traders and manufacturers that the distribution of non-compliant consumer goods will not be tolerated.

Further investigations into the origin and distribution of the seized products are currently underway, and legal proceedings are expected to follow against those found responsible for supplying non-compliant goods to the market.