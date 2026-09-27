Anti-Corruption Commission Records Statement from Minister Namal Rajapaksa

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) has recorded a formal statement from Minister Namal Rajapaksa as part of an ongoing investigation, sources confirmed.

The development marks a significant step in CIABOC's proceedings, with the commission summoning the prominent politician to provide his account in connection with the matter under scrutiny.

Namal Rajapaksa, son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa and a leading figure within the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), duly appeared before the anti-corruption body and cooperated with investigators by furnishing the requested statement.

CIABOC's Mandate and Ongoing Investigations

CIABOC functions as Sri Lanka's principal institution tasked with probing allegations of bribery and corruption at all levels of public life. The commission holds the authority to summon individuals, including elected officials and public servants, to assist with its investigations.

The recording of a statement does not constitute a formal charge or an indication of guilt, but rather forms part of the standard investigative process employed by the commission when gathering evidence and testimony.

Further details regarding the specific nature of the allegations or the scope of the investigation have not yet been officially disclosed by CIABOC at this stage.

The public and political observers are expected to closely follow any subsequent developments as the commission continues its inquiry.

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