Pakistan Busts 'Fake Google' Scam Network: 212 Arrested Including Chinese Nationals in Islamabad Raids

Pakistani authorities have arrested 212 individuals, including a number of Chinese nationals, following a major crackdown on alleged illegal call centres operating in the country's capital, Islamabad.

Raids Target Three Suspected Illegal Operations

Law enforcement agencies conducted simultaneous raids on three facilities believed to be running fraudulent call centre operations. The suspects are accused of orchestrating an elaborate scheme that involved impersonating Google, the American technology giant, to deceive victims.

The operation, which has been dubbed the 'Fake Google' scam, reportedly saw fraudsters posing as representatives of the legitimate search engine company in order to extract money or sensitive information from unsuspecting individuals.

Large-Scale Arrests Raise International Concerns

The involvement of Chinese nationals among those detained has added an international dimension to the investigation, raising questions about the cross-border nature of cybercrime networks operating within Pakistan.

A total of 212 individuals were arrested across the three locations

Chinese nationals were among those taken into custody

All three raid sites were located in Islamabad

The centres are alleged to have been conducting fraudulent impersonation scams

Growing Threat of Cyber Fraud in the Region

The arrests highlight the expanding reach of organised cybercrime syndicates across South and Southeast Asia. Authorities in the region have increasingly been confronted with sophisticated fraud networks that exploit telecommunications infrastructure and the credibility of well-known global brands to swindle victims.

Pakistani law enforcement agencies have signalled that investigations are ongoing, with further arrests not ruled out as the probe into the networks deepens.

The crackdown is being closely watched by regional governments and cybersecurity experts, as such operations often have tentacles stretching well beyond a single country's borders. Sri Lankan authorities have separately been on alert in recent years regarding similar transnational cybercrime networks targeting local citizens through phone and online scams.

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