Bandarawela Food Outlet Slapped With Rs.1 Million Fine for Overcharging on Water Bottle

A food outlet in Bandarawela has been handed a hefty Rs.1 million fine by the Bandarawela Magistrate's Court after it was found guilty of selling a 500ml water bottle at an inflated price, in a case that has drawn widespread attention to consumer protection enforcement in the country.

Overpricing at the Centre of the Case

The establishment came under scrutiny for charging customers Rs.100 for a 500ml bottled water product that carries a maximum retail price of Rs.70 — a markup of Rs.30 above the legally permitted price. While the overcharge may appear minor on the surface, authorities made clear that such violations undermine consumer rights and will not be tolerated.

A Strong Message to Traders

The court's decision to impose a seven-figure penalty signals a firm stance by the Sri Lankan judiciary against traders who exploit consumers through illegal price hikes. Consumer affairs regulators have long warned that overcharging on everyday goods, including bottled water, constitutes a serious breach of the law.

Overcharging customers, even by small amounts, is a violation of consumer rights and will be met with serious legal consequences.

Wider Implications for the Hospitality Sector

The ruling serves as a stark warning to food outlets, hotels, and restaurants across Sri Lanka that price gouging — particularly on commonly consumed items — carries significant legal risk. Authorities are urging all traders to strictly adhere to government-mandated maximum retail prices displayed on product packaging.

The fine imposed: Rs.1 million

Product involved: 500ml bottled water

Marked retail price: Rs.70

Price charged by the outlet: Rs.100

Excess charged: Rs.30 per bottle

Members of the public are encouraged to report any instances of overpricing to the relevant consumer affairs authorities, as regulators continue to step up inspections of food and beverage establishments island-wide.