Australian Development Fund Teams Up With Kahawatte Plantations to Elevate Sri Lanka's Specialty Coffee Industry

Sri Lanka's specialty coffee sector is set for a significant boost following a new partnership between Australia's Market Development Facility (MDF) and Kahawatte Plantations, one of the country's leading plantation management companies.

A Strategic Alliance for Growth

The collaboration aims to develop and expand Sri Lanka's growing specialty coffee industry, tapping into both local expertise and international market knowledge to position the island nation as a competitive player in the global specialty coffee arena.

Kahawatte Plantations, which manages a substantial portfolio of tea and rubber estates across Sri Lanka, is now turning its attention to coffee as demand for high-quality, single-origin beans continues to surge in international markets. The partnership with MDF is expected to provide the technical guidance, market linkages, and investment support necessary to accelerate that ambition.

What the Partnership Aims to Achieve

Strengthening specialty coffee cultivation practices among smallholder farmers and estate workers

Improving post-harvest processing techniques to meet international quality standards

Opening access to premium export markets, particularly in Australia and beyond

Building a sustainable supply chain that benefits growers at the grassroots level

Opportunity at a Critical Moment

The initiative comes at a pivotal time for Sri Lanka's agricultural sector, which is still recovering from the economic crisis that severely disrupted farming communities in recent years. Diversifying beyond traditional plantation crops such as tea and rubber is increasingly being viewed as essential to long-term resilience.

Specialty coffee, which commands considerably higher prices than commodity-grade coffee, presents a viable pathway for estate workers and smallholder farmers to improve their incomes while contributing to a higher-value export industry.

Australia's MDF: A Development Partner With Regional Reach

The Market Development Facility is an Australian Government-funded programme operating across several developing economies in the Asia-Pacific region. Its model focuses on stimulating private sector growth that generates lasting economic benefits for low-income communities.

By partnering with an established entity like Kahawatte Plantations, MDF aims to leverage existing agricultural infrastructure and workforce capacity to drive meaningful, scalable change within Sri Lanka's coffee landscape.

Growing Appetite for Ceylon Coffee

Sri Lanka has a long but relatively underexplored history with coffee cultivation, predating even its world-famous tea industry. In recent years, a renewed interest in Ceylon coffee — prized for its distinct flavour profile shaped by the island's unique terroir — has gained traction among specialty coffee enthusiasts globally.

Industry observers believe that with the right investment, training, and market connections, Sri Lanka has the potential to carve out a respected niche in the specialty coffee world, much as it has done with its premium teas.

The MDF and Kahawatte Plantations partnership represents one of the more concrete steps yet taken toward making that vision a reality.