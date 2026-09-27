104 New Metro Buses to Hit Seven Western Province Routes Starting September 29

Commuters in Sri Lanka's Western Province are set for a significant upgrade in public transport, with Metro Bus announcing the deployment of 104 brand-new buses across seven routes beginning September 29.

A Major Expansion for Western Province Commuters

The introduction of these buses marks a notable step forward in efforts to modernise and expand public transport services in the country's most densely populated province. The new fleet will be spread across seven designated routes, offering residents greater access to reliable and comfortable travel options.

What This Means for Daily Travellers

For the thousands of commuters who rely on public transport daily across the Western Province, the addition of 104 new Metro buses is expected to reduce overcrowding, improve frequency of service, and provide a more comfortable journey experience. The expansion reflects growing demand for quality public transportation in and around the Colombo metropolitan area.

Service Begins September 29

Metro Bus has confirmed that operations on the seven new routes will officially commence on September 29, giving residents something to look forward to as the quarter draws to a close.

The move is anticipated to ease pressure on existing bus services and offer a credible alternative to private vehicle use, contributing to broader efforts to manage traffic congestion across the Western Province.

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