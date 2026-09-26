Seven Hurt After Explosion Rocks Polonnaruwa's National Nephrology Hospital

Seven people sustained injuries following a powerful explosion at the National Nephrology Hospital in Polonnaruwa in the early hours of Saturday, September 26.

Incident at a Key Medical Facility

The blast occurred at the hospital, which serves as a critical centre for kidney disease treatment in the region, sending shockwaves through the local community. The explosion left seven individuals injured, prompting an immediate emergency response at the site.

Patients and Staff Among the Concerned

The National Nephrology Hospital in Polonnaruwa is a vital institution for patients across the North Central Province and beyond, many of whom travel long distances to receive specialised care for chronic kidney disease — a condition that disproportionately affects Sri Lanka's farming communities. News of the explosion raised serious concerns among patients, their families, and medical staff.

Authorities Respond

Emergency services were deployed swiftly to the scene following the incident. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the explosion and the full extent of the damage sustained by the facility.

Further details regarding the condition of the seven injured individuals and the precise nature of the blast are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses. Lanka Newspapers will continue to follow this developing story closely.

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