Father of Alleged Drug Lord Shiran Basik Kept Behind Bars Until October 8

Abdul Razak Mohamed Basik, the father of alleged large-scale drug trafficker Shiran Basik, has been ordered to remain in remand custody until October 8, following a court hearing.

The court issued the further remand order, extending the detention of Abdul Razak Mohamed Basik as legal proceedings connected to the high-profile drug trafficking case continue to unfold.

Shiran Basik has been identified by authorities as a key figure in large-scale drug trafficking operations, and the case has drawn significant public attention in Sri Lanka due to the scale of the alleged criminal network involved.

The extended remand of the suspect's father signals that investigators and prosecutors are continuing to pursue all angles of the case as it progresses through the courts.

Further developments in the matter are expected when the case is taken up again on October 8.

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