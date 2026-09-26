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Father of Alleged Drug Lord Shiran Basik Kept Behind Bars Until October 8

26 Sep 2026 By Lankanewspapers.com Local
Read in: Englishසිංහල
4 Comments
Father of Alleged Drug Lord Shiran Basik Kept Behind Bars Until October 8

Abdul Razak Mohamed Basik, the father of alleged large-scale drug trafficker Shiran Basik, has been ordered to remain in remand custody until October 8, following a court hearing.

The court issued the further remand order, extending the detention of Abdul Razak Mohamed Basik as legal proceedings connected to the high-profile drug trafficking case continue to unfold.

Shiran Basik has been identified by authorities as a key figure in large-scale drug trafficking operations, and the case has drawn significant public attention in Sri Lanka due to the scale of the alleged criminal network involved.

The extended remand of the suspect's father signals that investigators and prosecutors are continuing to pursue all angles of the case as it progresses through the courts.

Further developments in the matter are expected when the case is taken up again on October 8.

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💬 Join the Discussion 4

See what readers are saying — and add your view.

S
Sanduni Jayawardena 26 Sep 2026

goverment should investigate how this family got so rich

R
Roshan Bandara 26 Sep 2026

remand until october only? these ppl get bail too easy in this country

O
Oshadi Senanayake 26 Sep 2026

whole family involved ah? father also lock up good

D
Dilani Wickramasinghe 26 Sep 2026

not proven yet no, but where theres smoke theres fire

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