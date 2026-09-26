Two Men Nabbed With Protected Black Coral in Mount Lavinia and Ratmalana

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the illegal possession of black coral, with the arrests taking place at separate locations in the Colombo suburbs of Mount Lavinia and Ratmalana on Wednesday (25).

Arrests at Two Locations

The first suspect was apprehended near the Maliban Junction in Ratmalana, while the second was detained in the vicinity of the "Nisala Sevana" cemetery in Mount Lavinia. The two arrests, carried out on the same day, point to what authorities believe may be an organised attempt to traffic the protected marine material.

Black Coral — A Protected Marine Resource

Black coral is classified as a protected species under Sri Lankan law, and its collection, possession, and trade are strictly prohibited. The rare marine organism is highly sought after in illegal wildlife markets, often used in the production of jewellery and ornamental items, making it a target for smugglers and poachers operating along the island's coastline.

Investigations Ongoing

Authorities have launched a formal investigation into the circumstances surrounding the arrests. It is not yet clear whether the two suspects were operating independently or as part of a wider smuggling network. Further details regarding the quantity of black coral seized and the identities of those arrested are expected to be disclosed as the inquiry progresses.

Sri Lanka's wildlife protection agencies have in recent years intensified efforts to crack down on the illegal trade of marine resources, with black coral seizures becoming an increasingly concerning trend among enforcement officials.