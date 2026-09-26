Parliament Passes 22nd Amendment and Judicature Bill With Two-Thirds Majority

Sri Lanka's Parliament has passed two landmark pieces of legislation — the Twenty-Second Amendment to the Constitution Bill and the Judicature (Amendment) Bill — both securing the required two-thirds majority needed for their adoption.

Voting Breakdown

Both Bills were passed with 158 Members of Parliament voting in favour and 63 voting against, comfortably clearing the two-thirds threshold required for constitutional amendments and significant legislative changes.

Cross-Party Support

The passage of the Bills drew support from across the political divide. Notably, the Illankai Tamil Arasu Kadchi (ITAK) and the Sri Lanka Muslim Congress (SLMC) were among the parties that lent their support to the legislation, reflecting a degree of bipartisan consensus on the measures.

Significance of the Legislation

The Twenty-Second Amendment to the Constitution represents a significant step in Sri Lanka's ongoing constitutional reform process. The accompanying Judicature (Amendment) Bill signals further efforts to strengthen the country's judicial framework.

The successful passage of both Bills marks a notable moment in the current parliamentary session, demonstrating that the government was able to muster sufficient cross-party backing to meet the high legislative bar required for constitutional change.

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