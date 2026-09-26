ITAK MP Shanakiyan Meets ACJU General Secretary in Bid to Secure Anojan's Release

Ilankai Tamil Arasu Kachchi (ITAK) Parliamentarian Shanakiyan Rasamanickam has revealed that he met with the General Secretary of the All Ceylon Jamiyyathul Ulama (ACJU) as part of ongoing efforts to secure the release of detained Tamil youth Anojan.

The MP confirmed the meeting took place as he continues to pursue diplomatic and inter-community channels to press for Anojan's freedom, signalling the broad coalition of support being mobilised across ethnic and religious lines in Sri Lanka.

Cross-Community Outreach

The decision by Shanakiyan to engage the ACJU — the country's foremost Muslim religious authority — underscores the inclusive approach being taken by Tamil political representatives in advocating for Anojan's case. By reaching out beyond traditional Tamil political networks, the ITAK parliamentarian appears determined to build wider pressure on the relevant authorities.

The ACJU General Secretary's willingness to engage with the Tamil parliamentarian on this matter is being seen as a positive sign of inter-community solidarity at a time when such cooperation remains critically important to national reconciliation efforts in post-war Sri Lanka.

Ongoing Detention Concerns

Anojan's continued detention has drawn significant concern among Tamil civil society groups, human rights advocates, and political representatives who argue that his case reflects broader issues surrounding the treatment of Tamil youth by state authorities.

Shanakiyan has been among the most vocal parliamentary voices demanding accountability and transparency regarding the circumstances of Anojan's detention, and this latest move demonstrates his commitment to exhausting every available avenue to bring about a resolution.

Further developments in the case are expected as the parliamentarian continues his outreach efforts.

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