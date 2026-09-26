Sri Lanka Pushes Forward With Plan to Deploy 10,000 Workers to Israel

Sri Lanka is pressing ahead with its plan to send 10,000 workers to Israel, despite ongoing concerns surrounding the security situation in the region and widespread international attention on the conflict there.

Government Committed to Labour Deployment

Sri Lankan authorities have confirmed that preparations for the deployment of workers to Israel remain on track, with the government indicating it intends to follow through on the arrangement. The move is part of a broader effort by Colombo to expand overseas employment opportunities for Sri Lankan nationals and boost foreign remittances, which remain a critical source of income for the island nation's economy.

The plan involves sending a substantial workforce of up to 10,000 individuals to Israel, where labour shortages have been reported across several key sectors following disruptions caused by the ongoing conflict in the region.

Economic Pressures Drive the Decision

Sri Lanka has long relied on remittances from overseas workers as a vital pillar of its economy. With the country still navigating the aftermath of its severe economic crisis in recent years, policymakers are under significant pressure to secure employment pathways abroad for Sri Lankan citizens.

Israel has previously hosted Sri Lankan migrant workers, particularly in the agricultural and caregiving sectors, and the two countries have maintained a labour agreement framework to facilitate such deployments.

Safety Concerns Remain a Key Issue

The announcement has not been without controversy. Critics and civil society groups have raised serious questions about the welfare and safety of workers who would be sent into an active conflict zone. The situation in Israel and the surrounding region has attracted global condemnation, and several countries have advised their citizens against travel to the area.

Questions have been raised about what protections will be in place for deployed workers.

Advocacy groups have called on the government to prioritise worker safety over economic gain.

There are concerns regarding insurance coverage and emergency evacuation provisions for Sri Lankan nationals in Israel.

Government Yet to Address All Concerns

While the government has continued to move forward with the plan, detailed public disclosures regarding the specific safeguards, contracts, and sectors in which these workers will be employed have remained limited. Families of prospective workers and labour rights organisations have urged greater transparency from the authorities before any deployment takes place.

As Sri Lanka balances its economic imperatives against the duty of care owed to its citizens abroad, the decision to proceed with this large-scale deployment is expected to remain a subject of significant public debate in the weeks ahead.

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