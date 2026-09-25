Sri Lanka Presses Ahead With Judicial Tenure Extension Amid Mounting Opposition

Government Defies Criticism Over Controversial Judicial Reform

Sri Lanka has moved forward with extending the tenure of sitting judges, brushing aside protests from legal and civil society groups who have raised serious concerns about the implications for judicial independence in the country.

What the Extension Entails

The government's decision allows judges to serve beyond their previously established retirement or term limits, a move that critics argue undermines the impartiality and institutional integrity of the country's judiciary. The extension applies to serving members of the bench, though the precise scope of the measure has drawn varying interpretations from legal experts.

Opposition and Protests

The announcement has prompted a backlash from sections of the legal community, with bar associations and civil liberties advocates voicing strong opposition. Protesters have argued that such extensions, when granted at the discretion of the executive, risk blurring the line between the judiciary and political authority — a concern particularly sensitive in Sri Lanka's post-crisis reform climate.

Concerns have been raised that extending judicial tenures through executive action sets a troubling precedent for the separation of powers in Sri Lanka.

Government Stance

Authorities have defended the decision, maintaining that the extensions are lawful and necessary to ensure continuity within the court system. Officials have dismissed accusations of political interference, insisting that the move is purely administrative in nature and serves the broader interest of an efficient justice system.

Wider Context

The controversy comes at a time when Sri Lanka is navigating a delicate period of institutional reform following its prolonged economic and political crisis. Observers note that public trust in state institutions remains fragile, making decisions that touch on judicial independence especially sensitive. Legal analysts warn that the government's approach could further erode confidence in the courts among ordinary Sri Lankans, who depend on a credible and independent judiciary to uphold their rights.

The debate over judicial tenure is expected to continue, with opposition parties and civil groups signalling their intent to challenge the measure through available legal and democratic channels.

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