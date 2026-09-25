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Australia Women's Cricket Team Set to Tour Sri Lanka for ODI Series in December

25 Sep 2026 By Lankanewspapers.com Local
Read in: Englishසිංහල
3 Comments
Australia Women's Cricket Team Set to Tour Sri Lanka for ODI Series in December

Sri Lanka is set to host the Australian Women's cricket team for a One Day International series this December, marking a significant occasion for women's cricket in the island nation.

A Landmark Tour for Sri Lankan Women's Cricket

The upcoming tour is expected to generate considerable excitement among local cricket fans, as Australia's Women's team is widely regarded as one of the most dominant sides in the international game. The series presents a valuable opportunity for the Sri Lanka Women's team to test themselves against world-class opposition on home soil.

Hosting a powerhouse like Australia will provide the Sri Lankan players with crucial exposure ahead of future international tournaments, while also helping to grow the profile of women's cricket across the country.

Boost for Women's Cricket in Sri Lanka

The series is anticipated to draw strong public interest and media attention, with cricket boards on both sides expected to confirm further details regarding match venues, schedules, and ticketing arrangements in the coming weeks.

For Sri Lanka Cricket, securing a high-profile bilateral series with Australia underlines the growing ambition surrounding the development of the women's game locally. Fans across the island will be eagerly awaiting the opportunity to see top-level international women's cricket played on Sri Lankan grounds before the year draws to a close.

Further details regarding the fixtures and venues are yet to be officially announced by the respective cricket boards.

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R
Roshan Bandara 25 Sep 2026

cant wait, aussie women play really good cricket

N
Nadeesha Kumari 25 Sep 2026

finally some quality cricket in sri lanka, good news

C
Chamara Dissanayake 25 Sep 2026

yes but will they actually promote it properly or just last minute like always

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