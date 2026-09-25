Sri Lanka Parliament Passes 22nd Amendment to Raise Retirement Age of Judges

Sri Lanka's Parliament has passed the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution, a significant legislative move that raises the retirement age of judges serving in the country's judiciary.

Key Change to Judicial Service Conditions

The amendment, which secured parliamentary approval, introduces a formal change to the age at which judges are required to retire. The move is seen as an effort to retain experienced judicial officers within the system for a longer period, potentially strengthening the capacity and continuity of Sri Lanka's courts.

The passage of the amendment marks another constitutional adjustment for the island nation, which has seen a number of significant legislative changes in recent years aimed at reforming various institutions of governance and public service.

Significance for Sri Lanka's Judiciary

Supporters of the amendment argue that extending the retirement age of judges will allow the judiciary to benefit from the expertise and institutional knowledge of senior judicial officers, reducing disruptions caused by mandatory early retirements.

Critics and legal observers, however, are expected to continue scrutinising the practical implications of such a change, particularly with regard to judicial independence and the pace of appointments within the country's court system.

Constitutional Amendments Under Scrutiny

Sri Lanka has witnessed a series of constitutional amendments in recent times as successive governments have sought to reshape the legal and political framework of the country. The 22nd Amendment adds to this evolving constitutional landscape, reflecting ongoing debates about institutional reform and good governance.

Parliament's approval of the measure signals broad enough legislative support to push the change through, though discussions around the long-term impact on the judiciary are likely to continue among legal professionals and civil society groups across the country.

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