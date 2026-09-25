Sajith Likens Government's 22A Promises to a Fairy Tale Emperor With No Clothes

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa has launched a sharp attack on the proposed 22nd Amendment to the Constitution, drawing a striking literary comparison to drive home his criticism of the government's claims surrounding the legislation.

A Fairy Tale Analogy

Addressing supporters and media on Tuesday, Premadasa likened the government's portrayal of the 22nd Amendment to the classic Hans Christian Andersen tale The Emperor's New Clothes — a story in which swindlers convince an emperor that invisible garments are magnificent, while no one dares speak the truth until a child finally does.

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) leader suggested that, much like the emperor parading in non-existent finery, the government was dressing up the amendment with grand promises that simply did not hold up to scrutiny.

Concerns Over Democratic Safeguards

Premadasa alleged that, far from strengthening democratic governance, the proposed amendment would in fact undermine key constitutional checks and balances that Sri Lankans depend upon to hold the executive accountable.

He argued that the government's public messaging on the amendment amounted to a carefully constructed illusion — designed to win popular approval while concealing provisions that could erode the independence of state institutions.

The emperor had no clothes then, and this amendment has no democratic substance now — yet those in power expect the public to applaud what simply does not exist.

A Rallying Call to the Public

The Opposition Leader urged Sri Lankan citizens to look beyond the government's rhetoric and examine the fine print of the proposed constitutional changes for themselves. He called on parliamentarians across party lines to scrutinise the amendment thoroughly before lending it their support.

Premadasa alleged the 22nd Amendment would weaken constitutional oversight mechanisms.

He accused the government of misrepresenting the amendment's true impact to the public.

The SJB leader appealed to both lawmakers and ordinary citizens to demand greater transparency in the reform process.

The proposed 22nd Amendment has been a subject of considerable political debate in recent weeks, with the government maintaining that the legislation is intended to restore good governance provisions that were dismantled by the previous administration. The opposition, however, remains unconvinced, and Premadasa's latest broadside signals that the SJB intends to keep the pressure firmly on the ruling party as parliamentary deliberations continue.