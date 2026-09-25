Sri Lanka Aim to Level Series as Third ODI Against England Approaches — Kusal Mendis Tipped as Top Bat

Series Decider Looms as Sri Lanka Face England in Final One-Day International

Sri Lanka will be looking to make a statement when they take on England in the third and final One-Day International, with the series on the line and national pride firmly at stake. The Lions have shown glimpses of their batting brilliance throughout the series, and all eyes are now on who will step up with the willow when it matters most.

Mendis Backed to Lead the Charge with the Bat

Ahead of the final ODI, bookmakers have installed experienced Sri Lanka batter Kusal Mendis as a leading contender to finish as the top scorer for his side, with odds of 9/4 on offer for the veteran to claim that honour. Mendis, one of Sri Lanka's most reliable and celebrated batters in the white-ball format, will be expected to anchor the innings and provide the platform his team needs in a series-defining contest.

The odds reflect both the confidence in Mendis's class and his record in high-pressure encounters, where the right-hander has repeatedly demonstrated the temperament and technique to perform on the biggest stages.

Sri Lanka's Batting Order Under the Spotlight

The third ODI promises to be an intriguing contest, with Sri Lanka's batting lineup having shown both resilience and vulnerability against England's varied bowling attack throughout the series. The management will be hoping for a composed and commanding performance at the top of the order to set a competitive total or chase down whatever target England set.

Kusal Mendis remains Sri Lanka's most trusted batter in the ODI format

The series outcome rests on this final match

England's bowling attack has tested Sri Lanka's middle order throughout the series

A Defining Moment for Sri Lankan Cricket

For Sri Lankan fans, the third ODI represents more than just a game — it is an opportunity for the national side to prove their credentials against one of world cricket's most formidable one-day outfits. A strong batting display, led by a seasoned performer like Mendis, could be the difference between ending the series on a high or suffering a series defeat on English soil.

As the cricketing world tunes in, Sri Lanka's batters will be acutely aware of the responsibility they carry — not just for the result, but for the confidence it would provide heading into future international assignments.

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