Jaffna University Students Interrogated by Police Over Thileepan Hunger Strike Commemoration

Sri Lankan police have questioned a group of university students in Jaffna who were taking part in a fast in remembrance of Thileepan, the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) political wing leader who died following a hunger strike in 1987.

Students Detained for Questioning

The students, enrolled at the University of Jaffna, were engaged in a commemorative fast when police intervened and subjected them to questioning. The incident has drawn attention to the continued tensions surrounding Tamil remembrance events in the Northern Province.

Thileepan, whose full name was Rasaiah Parthipan, conducted a fast unto death in September 1987 to press demands against the Indo-Sri Lanka Accord. His death on September 26 of that year made him a significant symbolic figure for many in the Tamil community, and annual commemorations are held in his memory.

Concerns Over Civil Liberties

The police questioning of the students has raised fresh concerns among civil society groups and Tamil political representatives regarding the freedom of expression and assembly for Tamil students in the north of the country.

Critics argue that peaceful acts of remembrance should not be met with police scrutiny, and that such interventions risk further deepening mistrust between northern communities and state authorities.

A Recurring Pattern

This incident is not isolated. Security forces have on several previous occasions monitored or intervened in Tamil commemoration events, particularly those linked to figures or events associated with the civil war era. Activists and opposition politicians have repeatedly called on the government to allow such observances to proceed without interference.

The University of Jaffna has historically been a focal point for Tamil student activism, and events marking anniversaries connected to the conflict period regularly attract both participants and the attention of law enforcement.

No formal arrests were reported in connection with the questioning of the students. However, the incident is expected to prompt further calls from Tamil political parties and human rights organisations for the government to respect the rights of Tamil civilians to commemorate those they consider significant to their community's history.

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