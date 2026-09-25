Ella Restaurant Slapped with Rs. 1 Million Fine for Doubling the Price of Bottled Water

A restaurant in the scenic hill country town of Ella has been handed a Rs. 1 million fine after it was caught selling a one-litre bottle of drinking water at double the maximum retail price (MRP), authorities confirmed.

Blatant Price Gouging in a Popular Tourist Destination

The establishment was found to have charged customers significantly more than the legally permitted price for a standard one-litre bottled water, a practice that violates Sri Lanka's consumer protection regulations. Ella, known as a major draw for both local and foreign tourists, has seen growing concerns over businesses exploiting visitors unfamiliar with local pricing norms.

Officials from the relevant regulatory authority carried out the inspection and determined that the overcharging constituted a clear breach of price control laws, leading to the imposition of the substantial penalty.

Consumer Protection Laws in Focus

The case has drawn renewed attention to the enforcement of Maximum Retail Price regulations across the country's hospitality and retail sectors. Under Sri Lankan law, selling any product above its marked MRP is a punishable offence, and authorities have periodically conducted raids and inspections, particularly in tourist-heavy areas where such violations tend to be more prevalent.

Selling goods above the MRP is not only illegal but deeply damaging to Sri Lanka's reputation as a tourism destination.

Consumer rights advocates have long called for stricter and more consistent enforcement of pricing laws, warning that unchecked overcharging erodes public trust and discourages repeat visitors to popular destinations such as Ella, Nuwara Eliya, and Sigiriya.

A Warning to Other Businesses

The Rs. 1 million fine is expected to serve as a stern warning to other restaurants and retail outlets that may be engaging in similar practices. Authorities have indicated that inspections will continue, and businesses found in violation can expect equally firm action.

Members of the public are encouraged to report instances of overpricing to the relevant consumer affairs authorities, helping to ensure that fair pricing is maintained across all sectors of the retail and hospitality industry.