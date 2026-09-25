Vets Race Against Time to Save Beloved Tusker Kawanthissa in Siyambalangamuwa

Wildlife veterinarians and conservation officers are pressing ahead with urgent medical treatment for Kawanthissa, the well-known tusker from Siyambalangamuwa, as efforts to save the elephant continue into Wednesday.

Around-the-Clock Care for a Treasured Animal

Teams from the Department of Wildlife Conservation have been working tirelessly to stabilise Kawanthissa's condition, with veterinary specialists administering ongoing treatment in the field. The dedicated effort reflects both the animal's significance to the local community and the broader commitment of Sri Lanka's wildlife authorities to protecting its elephant population.

Kawanthissa has long been regarded as an iconic figure in the Siyambalangamuwa area, drawing both local admiration and wider public attention. News of the tusker's poor health has prompted an outpouring of concern from wildlife enthusiasts and community members across the country.

Wildlife Authorities Remain Hopeful

Despite the challenges involved in treating a wild elephant, conservation officers remain cautiously optimistic. Field teams have been coordinating closely to ensure Kawanthissa receives the best possible care under the circumstances.

Wildlife veterinarians are administering ongoing medical treatment on site.

Department of Wildlife Conservation officers are providing round-the-clock support.

The elephant's condition is being closely monitored for any signs of improvement.

Sri Lanka is home to one of Asia's most significant wild elephant populations, and the welfare of individual animals — particularly celebrated tuskers — holds deep cultural and ecological importance for the island nation. Authorities have urged the public to remain patient as specialists continue their work to nurse Kawanthissa back to health.