Sri Lanka to Hire Over 120,000 Public Sector Workers in 2026 in Major Recruitment Drive

The Sri Lankan government has launched an ambitious recruitment initiative aimed at filling more than 120,000 positions across the state sector during 2026, in what is being described as one of the largest public service hiring drives in recent memory.

Large-Scale Programme Underway

A senior cabinet minister has confirmed that the comprehensive recruitment programme is already under way, with the government moving to address longstanding vacancies and strengthen the capacity of public institutions across the island.

The scale of the initiative reflects the administration's commitment to revitalising a state sector that has faced staffing pressures in recent years, partly as a consequence of the country's prolonged economic crisis.

Significance for Job Seekers

For thousands of Sri Lankans seeking stable employment, the announcement represents a significant opportunity. The state sector has traditionally been regarded as a reliable source of income and job security, and recruitments of this magnitude are expected to generate considerable public interest.

Over 120,000 positions are to be filled across various government institutions

Recruitments are scheduled to take place throughout the 2026 calendar year

The programme is intended to address existing vacancies within the public service

Broader Economic Context

The recruitment push comes as Sri Lanka continues its gradual economic recovery following the unprecedented financial crisis of 2022. Strengthening the public workforce is seen by the government as a key component of rebuilding state service delivery and restoring public confidence in government institutions.

Further details regarding specific ministries, departments, and application procedures are expected to be announced in the coming weeks as the programme progresses.