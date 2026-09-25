Victoria's Secret Under Fire as Sri Lankan Unions Demand Justice Over Garment Worker's Death

A coalition of trade unions and labour rights organisations has issued a formal call to American lingerie giant Victoria's Secret, urging the company to take responsibility following the death of a Sri Lankan garment worker employed within its supply chain, amid reports that the brand declined a request for a meeting with union representatives.

Worker's Death Sparks International Outcry

The incident has drawn sharp criticism from labour rights advocates both locally and internationally, as unions allege that Victoria's Secret has thus far failed to meaningfully engage with those seeking accountability on behalf of the deceased worker's family and colleagues.

The call to action represents a united front from multiple organisations determined to ensure that the death does not go unaddressed by the global fashion brand, which sources a significant portion of its garments from Sri Lanka's export-oriented manufacturing sector.

Allegations of Refusal to Engage

According to the Business and Human Rights Resource Centre, Victoria's Secret reportedly declined an invitation to meet with union representatives following the worker's death — a move that labour organisations have condemned as deeply troubling and indicative of a broader disregard for worker welfare within global supply chains.

Unions are now demanding that Victoria's Secret:

Formally acknowledge the circumstances surrounding the garment worker's death

Engage directly with union representatives and labour organisations

Take concrete steps to ensure the safety and rights of workers within its Sri Lankan supply chain

Provide appropriate support and compensation to the affected worker's family

Broader Context of Worker Rights in Sri Lanka's Garment Industry

Sri Lanka's garment and apparel sector is a cornerstone of the country's export economy, employing hundreds of thousands of workers — the vast majority of whom are women. While Sri Lanka has long marketed itself as an ethical sourcing destination under the widely recognised "Garments Without Guilt" branding, labour advocates argue that systemic gaps in worker protections continue to persist on factory floors supplying major global brands.

Labour rights organisations stress that global fashion brands bear a direct moral and legal responsibility for conditions throughout their supply chains, and that declining dialogue with unions sends a deeply damaging message to workers who are already in vulnerable positions.

Pressure Mounts on Global Brands

This latest episode adds to growing international scrutiny of fast fashion and lingerie brands over their supply chain practices in South and Southeast Asia. Activists argue that brands of Victoria's Secret's scale and profile must be held to the highest standards of corporate accountability, particularly when a worker's life has been lost.

As of the time of publication, Victoria's Secret had not issued a public statement in response to the unions' demands. Labour organisations have indicated they will continue to escalate pressure until the company agrees to engage in meaningful dialogue and takes demonstrable steps toward justice for the deceased worker and their family.

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