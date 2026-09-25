President AKD Set to Address Major 'People's Rule' Rally in Gampaha This Sunday

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake is set to take centre stage at a large-scale public rally in Gampaha this Sunday, marking a significant milestone for his administration as it reflects on two years of governance under the banner of the National People's Power (NPP).

Rally Themed Around Two Years of People's Governance

The mass gathering, themed "People's Rule – Two Years Strong. Progress," is expected to draw thousands of supporters from across the Western Province and beyond. The event is being organised as a show of political strength and public confidence in the current administration's direction since assuming power.

Gampaha, one of Sri Lanka's most populous and politically significant districts, has been chosen as the venue, underscoring the symbolic importance the ruling party places on the event.

A Platform to Showcase Achievements

The rally is anticipated to serve as a platform for President Dissanayake to highlight key policy achievements, ongoing reforms, and the administration's broader vision for Sri Lanka's economic and social recovery. It is also expected to reinforce the NPP's grassroots political messaging ahead of future electoral contests.

Political observers note that such large public gatherings are increasingly being used by the administration to maintain direct communication with the electorate and demonstrate continued popular support.

Public Invited to Participate

Organisers have extended an open invitation to members of the public to attend Sunday's event, with arrangements reportedly being made to accommodate a large crowd. Supporters from multiple districts are expected to converge on Gampaha for the occasion.

The rally represents one of the more prominent political events on the NPP's calendar in recent months, and President Dissanayake's address is expected to be closely watched by both supporters and political opponents alike.