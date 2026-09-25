Twenty-Five Indonesian Fishermen Rescued and Brought to Colombo After Trawler Capsizes

Twenty-five Indonesian fishermen have been brought safely to the Colombo Port following a coordinated multi-agency rescue operation after their fishing trawler capsized at sea.

Rescue Operation Underway

The stricken vessel went down under circumstances that prompted a swift emergency response, with multiple agencies working together to locate and retrieve all crew members from the water. All twenty-five fishermen were accounted for and brought ashore without any reported fatalities.

Safe Arrival at Colombo Port

The rescued fishermen were transported to the Colombo Port, where authorities received them upon arrival. The successful outcome of the operation has been credited to the prompt and well-coordinated efforts of the responding teams involved in the search and rescue mission.

Sri Lanka's Role in Maritime Rescue

The incident once again highlights Sri Lanka's strategic position in the Indian Ocean region and the country's capacity to respond to maritime emergencies affecting vessels and crew from neighbouring and regional nations. Sri Lankan authorities have in the past played a significant role in assisting distressed seafarers operating in surrounding waters.

Further details regarding the exact location of the capsizing, the cause of the accident, and the condition of the rescued fishermen are expected to be released by the relevant authorities in the coming hours.