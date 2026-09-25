FSP Warns New Anti-Terror Law Could Silence Dissent and Erode Fundamental Rights

The Frontline Socialist Party (FSP), operating through its People's Struggle Alliance — known in Sinhala as the Janatha Aragala Sandhanaya — has raised serious alarm over what it describes as the government's intention to replace the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) with legislation it considers far more dangerous and repressive.

Speaking at a media briefing held yesterday, representatives of the alliance accused the current administration of using the promise of PTA reform as a cover to introduce a new anti-terror law that would, in their view, contain provisions capable of curtailing fundamental rights and crushing legitimate political dissent.

A Replacement Worse Than the Original?

The FSP has long been a vocal critic of the PTA, a law that has drawn sustained condemnation from human rights organisations and civil society groups both locally and internationally for its sweeping powers of detention and its alleged misuse against minorities and activists. However, the party now warns that the proposed replacement legislation could prove even more harmful to Sri Lankan citizens.

According to the alliance, the new law being drafted by the government contains provisions that go well beyond addressing genuine security threats, instead creating legal mechanisms that could be weaponised against those who challenge those in power.

Call for Public Vigilance

The FSP used the occasion to urge the Sri Lankan public, civil society organisations, and democratic forces across the political spectrum to remain vigilant and resist any attempt to enact legislation that undermines constitutionally guaranteed freedoms.

The party alleges the proposed law could be used to suppress peaceful protest and political opposition.

Provisions within the draft are said to risk restricting freedoms of expression and assembly.

The FSP is calling for transparent public consultation before any new anti-terror legislation is passed.

The government is yet to issue an official response to the allegations made by the Frontline Socialist Party and its alliance partners. The debate over PTA reform has been a long-running and deeply sensitive issue in Sri Lanka, touching on questions of national security, ethnic reconciliation, and the protection of civil liberties.

As the legislative process surrounding a potential new anti-terror framework continues, opposition voices such as the FSP are expected to intensify their scrutiny of any bills brought before Parliament.